NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. 121,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,253. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

