NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.