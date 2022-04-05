NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.15. 9,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,049. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

