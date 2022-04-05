NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

BATS IYT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,572 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.15. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

