NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $516,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,067,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 313,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 3,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

