NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,368. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

