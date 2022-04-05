NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,218,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,937. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $404.91 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.