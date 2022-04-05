NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

