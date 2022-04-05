NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

