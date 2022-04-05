NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 9,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

