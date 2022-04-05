NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,108. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.15 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

