Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($19.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.14. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

