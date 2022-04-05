NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NXTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. NextCure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.01.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 421,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,266 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

