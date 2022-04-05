NextDAO (NAX) Trading 6% Higher This Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 6% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,314,042,817 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,810,708 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

