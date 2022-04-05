Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

KIND opened at 6.73 on Friday. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of 4.86 and a 1-year high of 18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.97.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

