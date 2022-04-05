NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. 5,281,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,897. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

