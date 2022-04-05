Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Northamber stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.65. Northamber has a one year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 76 ($1.00).
About Northamber (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.