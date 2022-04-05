Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.
About Northern Star Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Star Resources (NESRF)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.