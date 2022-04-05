Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

