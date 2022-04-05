Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 9.2% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.36. Approximately 97,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,796,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Specifically, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 48.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.