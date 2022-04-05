Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

