Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 110,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,953. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

