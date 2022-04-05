Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

