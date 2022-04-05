Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 120,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.