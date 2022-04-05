NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Up 2.3%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 26,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 114.51% and a negative net margin of 636.74%.
NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
