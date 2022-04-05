NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Up 2.3%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 26,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 114.51% and a negative net margin of 636.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuZee by 2,422.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 588,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NuZee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

