NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $273.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

