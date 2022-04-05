NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.04 and last traded at $175.44. Approximately 14,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,426,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.10. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

