Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

