Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $148.94

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.94, but opened at $152.12. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 361 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OAS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

