Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.