Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.35.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
