Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
