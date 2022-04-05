Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

