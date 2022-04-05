Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $3.45 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

