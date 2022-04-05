Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $3.45 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ocugen (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.