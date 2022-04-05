Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.31, but opened at 5.19. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 5.21, with a volume of 524 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.42.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

