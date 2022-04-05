Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 119,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,558 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.