Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Omeros has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.