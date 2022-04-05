Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.