ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in ON24 by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,929,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,910,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $15,524,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.