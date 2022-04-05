OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,400. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 106.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OCX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

