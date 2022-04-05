Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $253.88 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,048,236 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

