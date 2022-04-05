Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

