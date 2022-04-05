Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.