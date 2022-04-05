Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CONN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

