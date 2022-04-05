OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

