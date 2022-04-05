OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $82,742.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $541,384.11 and approximately $82,742.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.