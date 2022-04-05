Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Renee Jo James Sells 6,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,865. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

