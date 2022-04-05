OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LON:OSB traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.51). 763,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,940. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

