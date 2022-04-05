Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

