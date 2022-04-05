Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rayonier by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

