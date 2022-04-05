Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

