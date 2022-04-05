Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $344.47 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.98 and its 200 day moving average is $349.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

