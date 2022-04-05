Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 152.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Gartner by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 863.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.12.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

